Car flees scene after hitting man on bicycle

A man on a bicycle was hit by a car at the intersection of Salem Ave. and Free Pike in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Free Pike.

Police say the man on the bicycle suffered a head injury. He was taken to Grandview Medical Center, where Harrison Township Fire officials say the man is stable.

Authorities say someone driving a silver car hit the man on the bicycle. The car fled the scene, and authorities are looking for that vehicle and driver in connection with the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

