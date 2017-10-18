Prosecutor: ‘Justice will be served’ in quadruple homicide case

PEDRO, Ohio (WDTN) – Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said in a news conference Wednesday that “justice will be served in a courtroom” in the case of a quadruple homicide in Pedro, Ohio October 11.

The Lawrence County grand jury indicted 23-year-old Arron Lawson on four counts of aggravated murder. Lawson was indicted on several other felony charges including:

Attempted murder

Felonious assault

Aggravated burglary

Rape

Abuse of a corpse

Tampering with evidence

Fleeing and eluding police

Theft of a motor vehicle

The four counts of aggravating murder each carry a maximum penalty of death by lethal injection, according to Anderson.

Lawson was arrested about 36 hours after a “massive manhunt” began on October 11. Four people, one of them a 7-year-old boy, were found shot inside a home.

Authorities issued a missing-child alert and spent hours searching for Devin Holston only to find the child dead inside the same house trailer, his body apparently hidden.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says a fourth adult who came upon the crime scene after work was stabbed there and fled to seek help.

Anderson said Wednesday every law enforcement agency participated in the search for Lawless and commended the community for coming together in this tragedy.

The prosecutor continues that he will seek justice for the victims, the victims’ families and the community. He stressed that his duty is to seek justice in a courtroom and would not answer any questions about the case.

