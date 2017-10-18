Ohio Auditor announces fee holiday for local governments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Auditor said Wednesday nearly 2,000 local governments across the state will save $1.2 million in computer fees during the next year.

Auditor Dave Yost said in a release the nearly 2,000 clients of the Uniform Accounting Network will not be required to pay the $50 monthly fee for hardware maintenance for the next year because the Auditor’s office was able to obtain prices below what was anticipated through competitive bidding.

“Saving a township, village, library or other government client $600 a year may not sound like much to some people, but I’ve witnessed how far local officials can stretch a buck, and $600 will be put to good use across this state,” Yost said. “That $600 can be used to pay a bill, make a repair, buy a piece of office equipment, some books or other supplies. I’d rather keep the $600 in the bank accounts of the local communities than send it to the state.”

The Auditor’s Office said this is the second fee holiday for UAN clients, the first coming in 2014. The relief is prospective, meaning future fees are waived and the savings cannot be applied to any past due amounts. The fee waiver begins with the Nov. 30 billing.

The UAN is used by 90 percent of Ohio townships, 60 percent of its villages and half of the state’s public libraries, according to the Auditor’s Office.