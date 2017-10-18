People escape unharmed from Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people were able to escape unharmed from an apartment fire in Dayton.

Fire crews responded to a call in the first block of S. Trenton St. between Maywood Avenue and W. Third St. just after 9:00 am Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of an apartment building.

People living at the apartment said they woke up and smelled the smoke.

The residents said they thought the smell was coming from another apartment but when they looked out the window they saw people motioning for them to come outside.

After leaving the apartment they saw the smoke.

Fire officials say crews found a fire smoldering in the attic and crews were able to put out the fire.

Investigators say the fire could be electrical in nature. The final cause hasn’t been released yet.

Fire officials couldn’t say if people living at the apartment would be displaced by the fire.