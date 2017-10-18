Police find gun after chasing vehicle

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police found a gun after chasing a vehicle in Trotwood.

The pursuit began around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of W. Third St. and Whitmore Avenue in Dayton.

Police began chasing a white Buick after shots were reportedly fired from the vehicle. The vehicle was able to escape from police.

Authorities believe someone in the vehicle threw a gun out the window during the chase.

The search for that weapon was centered in Trotwood, on S.R. 49 between Wolf Creek Pike and Little Richmond Road. Police found the gun after searching the area.

Authorities haven’t released information about suspects or any potential arrests in connection with the incident.

Dayton Police are leading the investigation.