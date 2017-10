HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting investigation is underway in Harrison Township.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Fair Oaks Road, near Forest Park Drive.

Authorities say a man called 911 to report he had been shot.

The victim was taken to Grandview Medical Center with unknown injuries.

No suspect information has been released yet.

Authorities are expected to release more information on the shooting later on Wednesday.