Soccer tournament kicks off this weekend

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN)  The 9th annual haunted classic soccer tournament is kicking off this weekend.

John Ankeney soccer complex in Beavercreek is quiet now but soon the 90 acres will be filled with soccer fans.

Volunteers have been working for months and now are putting the finishing touches on the fields. Around 600 teams from five states will be participating in this weekends event.  Organizers are estimating about 19 thousand visitors will attend both Saturday and Sunday.  And those people need to eat and sleep.

The Greene County Convention and Visitors Bureau says the two day tournament generates more than 2 thousand hotel room stays.  The tournament is run by mostly volunteers and they say they love giving back to the community.

“It’s about the kids. Back when I was playing there were people that did it for us. Kids in my generation and parents someone did it for them. So it’s giving back to them. And give them a fun and safe place to play,” Anthony Smerk, Volunteer and Board Member.

Smerk says this is the largest two day soccer tournament in the country.  Two fields will be used in Beavercreek and one in Oakwood.

