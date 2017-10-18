Woman to be cited in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman from Arizona will be cited after a two-vehicle crash in Greenville.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Jaysville-St. John’s Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Prescott, Arizona was going north on Jaysville-St. John’s Road. She was stopped at the intersection when she tried to make a left turn onto US. 36.

Her car was hit by a Dodge pickup truck going east on U.S. 36. The man driving the pickup truck was taken to Wayne HealthCare with unknown injuries.

The woman was treated at the scene and released. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says she will be cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

The sheriff’s office says both drivers were wearing seat belts.