WSU Police alert students about graffiti marks on campus

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University police sent out an alert to students after finding multiple graffiti marks with hateful messages on campus.

Director of Communications Seth Bauguess tells 2 NEWS the police issued the alert after finding graffiti marks in the same handwriting on different days.

Images circulating social media depict hateful messages against African Americans, Jews and women.

Police have two confirmed reports of the marks but are still investigating this case.

Chief Diversity Officer Matthew L. Boaz wrote this statement about the incident.

“Twice in the last two weeks, Wright State University has been made aware by members of its campus community that inflammatory graffiti was scrawled on stalls in campus restrooms on the Dayton Campus. The graffiti was promptly removed.

This behavior is not reflective of our values as a community. Messages of hate will never be acceptable at Wright State. Moreover, damage to university property of any kind is also not acceptable. Committing an act(s) of vandalism is against the law and is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct. Individuals who vandalize university property will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible.

If you see graffiti or vandalism on campus please contact Wright State Police at (937) 775-2111 to report criminal behavior and/or Physical Plant at (937) 775-4145 to expedite removal.”