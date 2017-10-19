2 jailed after high-speed chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in the Warren County Jail after leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night.

The chase began when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to make a traffic stop on I-75 near OH-122 around 11:00 pm Wednesday.

The driver sped away instead of stopping leading police into Dayton reaching speeds up to 115 mph. The chase ended 45 minutes later at the intersection of Keowee Street and Third Street.

Police said a gun was thrown from the fleeing car and an OSP cruiser was hit.

The driver, 21-year-old Lawrence Conley, and one of the passengers, 19-year-old Shemar Moore, were taken into custody and transported to the Warren County Jail, according to dispatchers.

A woman was also in the car but she was not arrested.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.