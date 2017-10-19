Beavercreek City Schools banking on proposed levy

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN)– Beavercreek City Schools is asking the community to take a closer look at passing an emergency levy.

The 6-mil levy narrowly failed last spring 50 to 49.

The district wants to make one thing clear: should the levy pass in November, current residents and businesses will not pay any more than they already are.

“It comes in from those that are new moving into the area and new businesses,” said Paul Otten, the Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools.

The levy is also a permanent one. If Beavercreek citizens approve the levy, which would bring 10.4 million dollars into the budget, the levy will not make another appearance on a ballet.

Otten says this levy is rare because it is only used for growing school districts.

The 10.4 million dollars equates to about 13 percent of the districts budget.

District officials say the money will not go to anything noteworthy, like a new building.

Instead, it will help pay for utilities, salaries, transportation and keeping up with technology costs.

If the levy fails again, the district could be in trouble.

“It would drastically begin the process of dismantling this district,” said Otten. He adds, “The minute you start reducing people in an organization like this, it obviously has a direct impact on how you can deliver services to kids.”