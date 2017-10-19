British Film Institute strips Harvey Weinstein of high honor

By Published:
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — The British Film Institute stripped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of its highest honor Thursday, saying his alleged “appalling conduct” stands in opposition to the organization’s values.

Weinstein was awarded a BFI Fellowship in 2002 for his contribution to British cinema.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. He has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood’s movie academy.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.

The film institute said in a statement that “the serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein’s appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI’s values.”

It said, “sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

“We wholeheartedly support those brave enough to come forward and speak out,” the institute said. “The film industry needs more women represented on every level, on and off screen.

Several British lawmakers have also appealed for Weinstein to lose an honor he was granted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004 when he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire. The politicians have asked the Honors Forfeiture Committee to rescind the award, which is one notch below a knighthood.

Weinstein has backed many British movies, including “Shakespeare in Love” and “The King’s Speech.”

London police are investigating allegations of sexual assault against him made by two women.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s