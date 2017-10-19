Columbus Crew SC says no to refunds on season tickets

By Published:
Columbus Crew's Lalas Abubakar (17) celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City with teammates Justin Meram, left, and Josh Williams (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite the possible move of Columbus Crew SC to Texas, the team says there will be no refunds to those with 2018 season tickets.

On Tuesday, the owner of the team, Anthony Precourt, announced that the MLS member may move to Austin if a new stadium isn’t built in Columbus.

Mayor Andy Ginther explained the city will not ask taxpayers to foot the bill.

“The city isn’t in to building a private, professional soccer stadium,” he said.

Several city and community leaders have indicated that they did not know about the team’s intentions to explore other possible home cities, until they heard or read about it from news outlets.

Like many Crew fans, Stefanie Olejniczak said she feels betrayed. Olejniczak is a die-hard fan, who applied and was selected to be a part of the club’s Membership Advisory Board earlier this year. “I actually woke up with a feeling of grief,” she said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s