Columbus Crew SC says no to refunds on season tickets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite the possible move of Columbus Crew SC to Texas, the team says there will be no refunds to those with 2018 season tickets.

On Tuesday, the owner of the team, Anthony Precourt, announced that the MLS member may move to Austin if a new stadium isn’t built in Columbus.

Mayor Andy Ginther explained the city will not ask taxpayers to foot the bill.

“The city isn’t in to building a private, professional soccer stadium,” he said.

Several city and community leaders have indicated that they did not know about the team’s intentions to explore other possible home cities, until they heard or read about it from news outlets.

Like many Crew fans, Stefanie Olejniczak said she feels betrayed. Olejniczak is a die-hard fan, who applied and was selected to be a part of the club’s Membership Advisory Board earlier this year. “I actually woke up with a feeling of grief,” she said.