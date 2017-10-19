Deputies investigate fatal one vehicle crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are still investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Preble County.

Officers received the call about the crash around 5:00 p.m. October 18 on Engle Road where a driver loss control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

According to a press release, medics took the driver, Todd B. Stiver,33, to the hospital by careflight but the passenger, Stephanie Stiver,33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they do not believe alcohol or speed were factors.

