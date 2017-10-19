Greenon Schools to close for funeral service

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Maytal Levi)

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local school district will not have classes Friday to allow students and staff members to attend a funeral service for a student who was killed in a car accident Sunday night.

The visitation for Kenny DePhillip will be at the Greenon Stadium Thursday, October 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the funeral service will take place at the Enon United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 20.

READ MORE: Students, staff hold vigil to remember 16-year-old killed in crash

The Greenon Local School District wrote this post on its Facebook page:

 

 

 

