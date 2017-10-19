Greenon Schools to close for funeral service

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local school district will not have classes Friday to allow students and staff members to attend a funeral service for a student who was killed in a car accident Sunday night.

The visitation for Kenny DePhillip will be at the Greenon Stadium Thursday, October 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the funeral service will take place at the Enon United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 20.

The Greenon Local School District wrote this post on its Facebook page: