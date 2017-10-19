Grocery store to be sold to its employees, owners say

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio grocery chain is selling each of its 13 supermarkets to its own employees.

Company spokesman Dan Buehler says the sale of Buehler’s Fresh Foods is expected to be complete by the end of the month. Employees will be able to buy the 13 stores through an employee stock ownership program.

Family member Greg Buehler says the option was much better than selling the stores to an “outsider.”

The Plain Dealer reports all 2,100 employees will be retrained, and eligible employees could become owners within the stock option.

The supermarkets will remain open during the transition and keep the same hours.

The Buehler family has owned the grocery store chain since 1929. Dan Buehler says the family is now looking to retire.

