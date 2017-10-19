KPD continues to ask public to identify a suspect

Photo from Kettering Police Department's Facebook Video

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local police department continues to ask the public for help to identify a woman who appears to be using fraudulent checks.

The Kettering Police Department initially posted a video of the woman suspected of using the fake checks on September 19.

The police department posted another video Thursday, October 19 and in the video it says the woman has chased around $1,500 in fraudulent checks:

If you have any information about this incident you are encouraged to contact the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

