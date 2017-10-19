Man arrested after exposing himself to a minor

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Celina police arrested a man after reports said he exposed himself to a minor.

According to a press release from the police department, the incident happened on October 7 when the minor was walking to a neighbor’s house in the 900 block of Echo Street and the man exposed himself.

The police department posted a description of the suspect Facebook, looked for leads and the investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Chad Ralston Thursday.

Ralston is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

