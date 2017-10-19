Men help stop teen suspected in ex-girlfriend stabbing

WHITEHALL, Ohio (AP) — Three men are being credited for helping stop a 16-year-old boy suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 20 times in Ohio.

Scott Bryant and Kenneth Kosobud tell the Columbus Dispatch they were driving home from work in Whitehall around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they saw their neighbor chasing the boy. The men say their neighbor had come up on the boy while he was attacking the girl.

The neighbor asked the men to join in the pursuit, and the three managed to corner the boy at a nearby creek. Police officers shortly appeared and took the boy into custody.

Police say the girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Authorities say the boy has been charged with attempted murder.

