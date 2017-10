DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint in the Miami Valley Friday.

The Dayton Police Department plans to help the Task Force and sent out a tweet Thursday about the OVI checkpoint.

The location has not been release yet be we’ll update this story once that information becomes available to us.

Mont. Co. OVI Task Force will operate a sobriety checkpoint on Fri. Oct. 20 in Dayton. Location TBA. Always #designateadriver! pic.twitter.com/UGGLwXu0Q6 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 19, 2017