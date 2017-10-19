New crash tests begin for midsize vehicles

(NBC NEWS) –  Turns out, all passenger-side airbag systems are not created equal, especially when it comes to protecting the passenger versus the driver.

After suspecting as much, the insurance institute for highway safety has added to its routine, a new, small overlap front crash test.

According to Senior Research Engineer Becky Mueller, the results on 13 midsize 2017-18 automobiles like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima are pretty good.

“We have 10 vehicles getting our good rating, 1 acceptable and 2 with marginal ratings,” Mueller said.

Mueller says those two with marginal ratings the Volkswagen Passat and Chevy Malib were because of insufficient airbag protection.

Our attempts to reach Volkswagen and Chevrolet for comment weren’t successful.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says passing this new passenger side crash test will be mandatory for any car maker hoping to get a top safety pick plus rating this year.

