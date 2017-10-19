Officers: Man in critical condition; need help finding suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A male is in critical condition after police responded to a shooting in Dayton

Officers responded to the shooting on Valerie Arms Drive in Dayton around 3:30 p.m. Thursday where they saw the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

If you have any information about this incident please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

