Ohio Rep. Pat Tiberi won’t seek reelection, resigning from Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH/AP) — Pat Tiberi has announced he won’t seek reelection and will soon resign from his office in Congress.

In an announcement Thursday, U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi says he has not decided on an exact departure date, but it will be sometime before his current term ends Jan. 31.

The 54-year-old Tiberi has held the central Ohio seat since 2001.

He’s been tapped to succeed the retiring president of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

Tiberi released the following statement on his website:

It has been the most remarkable honor of my life to serve the people of the 12th District. As the son of Italian immigrants, I am forever grateful for the opportunity my parents gave me by coming to America and raising our family in Ohio. It was because of their pursuit of the American Dream that made it possible for me to serve 17 years in the halls of Congress representing my home. This truly is the greatest country in the world. “Today, it is with a humble and thankful heart that I announce I will not be seeking reelection. While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018. I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family. Leaving Congress is not a decision I take lightly but after a lot of consideration, it is the best one for me, my wife, Denice, and our four wonderful daughters. “Over the years, I’ve met and worked with so many amazing people, including constituents from all walks of life and my colleagues from across the country. I’ve also had the best staff behind me throughout my entire career. We have helped thousands of constituents with problems they have had with the federal government and fought for solutions to improve the lives of Americans everywhere. I am proud of my team’s work and everything that we have accomplished together. “In Congress, nothing is possible without the support of the people we represent. To the people of Ohio’s 12th District, I will always be appreciative of the years you’ve allowed me to serve. Thank you.”

The 25-year-old organization conducts research and drives debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio.

Tiberi’s announcement comes amid a spate of congressional resignations by Republicans. His mother also died recently, leaving behind his widowed father.