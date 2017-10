DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road project is taking more time than expected after it missed its completion date.

The northbound ramp at Stewart Street to get onto U.S. 35 eastbound has been closed for a bridge deck replacement as a follow up to the I-75 modernization project.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation, the project was expected to be completed in September but the ramp will reopen October 24.

Investigators are looking into what caused the delay.