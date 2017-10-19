Undercover drug deal chase ends after delivery driver hit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An undercover drug deal in Dayton led to a car chase and ended when the suspect hit a fast food delivery boy.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed a drug deal took place around 11:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Warren Street in Dayton where suspect took off and a Jimmy John’s delivery employee on a bike was hit during the chase.

Joe Makowski, the Jimmy John’s employee, said he was delivering lunch in the area and described what happened:

Officers say the suspect was taken into custody and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.