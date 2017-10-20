Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — It was an odd day for one Alaska animal control officer who took a call about an alligator outgrowing its bathtub.

This undated photo provided by the Wasilla, Alaska, Police Department shows a more than 4-foot-long (1.2-meter-long) alligator named Allie that couldn’t live in a tub in a Wasilla home anymore. Rescue group Valley Aquatics took Allie in. Valley Aquatics owner Sheridan Perkins says Allie is a 3-year-old American alligator, and has thought about re-homing Allie in Florida. (Wasilla Police Department via AP)

KTUU-TV reports that a Wasilla resident called 911 this week after realizing that the more than 4-foot-alligator named Allie couldn’t live in a tub anymore.

Rescue group Valley Aquatics took Allie in. Valley Aquatics owner Sheridan Perkins says Allie is a 3-year-old American alligator.

Perkins says she has thought about re-homing Allie in Florida.

The alligator is Wasilla’s second run in this year with a large reptile. In May, a 17-foot (5.2-meter) python named Sam went missing for several days before reappearing in his home’s living room. He returned through the door his owner left open for him.

