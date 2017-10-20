Condemned killer’s attorney disappointed in denial of mercy

By Published:
Alva Campbell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for a condemned killer whose request for mercy was rejected by the Ohio Parole Board says they’re disappointed and hope for clemency or a reprieve by the governor.

The board denied Alva Campbell’s request Friday. The 69-year-old Campbell is scheduled for execution Nov. 15 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Charles Dials after a 1997 carjacking.

Attorney David Stebbins says he and Campbell are disappointed the board minimized the effect of Campbell’s traumatic childhood on his adult behavior. Stebbins says Campbell was beaten, sexually abused, and tortured as a child.

He says Campbell also is terminally ill with chronic diseases and unable to walk or breathe without assistance.

Stebbins says executing Campbell, under those circumstances, would result in an “unseemly spectacle.”

Republican Gov. John Kasich has the final say.

