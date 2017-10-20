Court records sealed in FBI, ATF investigation

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Court files involving an FBI and ATF investigation at a Greene County home have been sealed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators searched a home in the 2300 block of Schnebly Road all day Thursday. According to county jail records, the homeowner, Joel Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on charges connected to embezzlement and prohibited acts in the dealing of firearms.

In 2015, officials searched the same location and seized roughly 170 guns. According to Montgomery’s attorney, Tom Merritt, all charges were dismissed in that case.

While Montgomery is an avid gun collector, officials were not searching for weapons Thursday, Merritt said, adding that he is not yet sure what exactly authorities were searching for.

The FBI has deferred 2 News to the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding this investigation.

Montgomery’s bond hearing is set for Tuesday, Merritt said.