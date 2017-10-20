Court records sealed in FBI, ATF investigation

By Published:
Officials investigate Greene County home

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Court files involving an FBI and ATF investigation at a Greene County home have been sealed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators searched a home in the 2300 block of Schnebly Road all day Thursday. According to county jail records, the homeowner, Joel Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on charges connected to embezzlement and prohibited acts in the dealing of firearms.

In 2015, officials searched the same location and seized roughly 170 guns. According to Montgomery’s attorney, Tom Merritt, all charges were dismissed in that case.

While Montgomery is an avid gun collector, officials were not searching for weapons Thursday, Merritt said, adding that he is not yet sure what exactly authorities were searching for.

The FBI has deferred 2 News to the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding this investigation.

Montgomery’s bond hearing is set for Tuesday, Merritt said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s