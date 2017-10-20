LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin man was arrested Thursday, accused of possessing destructive devices in his home.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies were serving a search warrant regarding child pornography when they found the devices and made the arrest.

According to the Pinellas County sheriff, Randall Drake, 24, was arrested.

The Hillsborough County bomb squad recovered firearms including an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a .50 pistol, as well as 15 knives, a bat with nails protruding from it and over 2,300 rounds of ammunition.

Three homemade bombs and a homemade silencer were recovered.

Deputies also found maps and aerial photos of Essrig Elementary School, Ben Hill Middle School and a water treatment plant in Hillsborough County.

A written note was discovered.

“The daughters come, and I am ready,” the noted state. “I have fed on my hatred for centuries. My fury at those who imprisoned me shall be vast and without mercy. I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the WORLD WILL BURN BURN.”

Drake lives with his parents, but the firearms and bombs were discovered in a closet in his bedroom that had a combination lock on it. The sheriff said Drake has no criminal background.

Drake is charged with two counts of unlawfully making or possessing a destructive device. The sheriff said he will be taken in for a mental health evaluation if he bonds out of jail.

Detectives are working to determine why Drake possessed the incendiary devices and what he intended to do with them.