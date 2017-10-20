Local college student wins 3-time champion title

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A student from a local university is a master at one of his hobbies.

Philip White from New York, a student studying computer science at Cedarville University, is a three time National Yo-Yo Champion who won the title on the competition’s silver anniversary in October in Chico, California.

“This year was the 25th anniversary of the National Yo-Yo Contest, so this win is especially meaningful to me,” said White.

Philip started his hobby at a young age and his brothers wanted to learn and join in on the fun.

“My parents gave my brother and me some classic Duncan yo-yos that came with trick CDs,” he said. “Gordon and I learned all those, and then my younger brother, Stuart, found some more tricks on YouTube.”

Philip’s first win was in 2015 and he focuses on a style of yo-yoing with no strings attached to it.

You can watch his 2016 Championship win here:

White plans to enter the 2018 National Yo-Yo Contest and 2019 World Yo-Yo Contest in Cleveland, Ohio.