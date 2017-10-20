Local community to host job fair

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 40 companies plan to attend a local job fair for one community in October.

The City of Xenia is hosting a job fair will local organizations for its community members at the high school on Tuesday, October 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here is a list of some of the companies making an appearance at the job fair:

  • Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services
  • NTB Trucking
  • Pepsi Beverage Company
  • Eyemart
  • The City of Xenia
  • Nuvasive Manufacturing
  • First Transportation
  • Spectrum Brands
  • Twist, Inc.,
  • Toward Independence
  • First Diversity
  • Assurant
  • Academy Health Services, Inc.

In addition to the community job fair, there will also be a mini-job fair for high school seniors.

