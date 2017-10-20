Local community to host job fair

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 40 companies plan to attend a local job fair for one community in October.

The City of Xenia is hosting a job fair will local organizations for its community members at the high school on Tuesday, October 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here is a list of some of the companies making an appearance at the job fair:

Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services

NTB Trucking

Pepsi Beverage Company

Eyemart

The City of Xenia

Nuvasive Manufacturing

First Transportation

Spectrum Brands

Twist, Inc.,

Toward Independence

First Diversity

Assurant

Academy Health Services, Inc.

In addition to the community job fair, there will also be a mini-job fair for high school seniors.

For more information about the event, click here.