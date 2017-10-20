Local community to host job fair

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 40 companies plan to attend a local job fair for one community in October.
The City of Xenia is hosting a job fair will local organizations for its community members at the high school on Tuesday, October 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Here is a list of some of the companies making an appearance at the job fair:
- Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services
- NTB Trucking
- Pepsi Beverage Company
- Eyemart
- The City of Xenia
- Nuvasive Manufacturing
- First Transportation
- Spectrum Brands
- Twist, Inc.,
- Toward Independence
- First Diversity
- Assurant
- Academy Health Services, Inc.
In addition to the community job fair, there will also be a mini-job fair for high school seniors.
For more information about the event, click here.