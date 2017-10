DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new pizza shop in the area welcomed guests with free food Friday.

Happy’s Pizza celebrated its grand opening Friday morning and gave away free personal cheese pizzas to guests from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The store is on the 2800 block of Salem Avenue and it might be expanding to the downtown Dayton area as well.

