Officers announce Miami Valley OVI checkpoints

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County OVI Task Force will conduct OVI checkpoints in the Miami Valley Friday.

The Dayton Police Department will assist the Task Force with the checkpoints Friday, October 20 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

One checkpoint will be at East Third Street and Terry Street and a second location will be at South Keowee Street and Fifth Street.

The goal of the OVI Task Force is to reduce the number of alcohol/drug related traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities in Dayton and Montgomery County. Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving and aid in the apprehension of impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel and drive.

READ MORE: Miami Valley OVI checkpoint location to be announced Friday

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s