Officers announce Miami Valley OVI checkpoints

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County OVI Task Force will conduct OVI checkpoints in the Miami Valley Friday.

The Dayton Police Department will assist the Task Force with the checkpoints Friday, October 20 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

One checkpoint will be at East Third Street and Terry Street and a second location will be at South Keowee Street and Fifth Street.

The goal of the OVI Task Force is to reduce the number of alcohol/drug related traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities in Dayton and Montgomery County. Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving and aid in the apprehension of impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel and drive.

