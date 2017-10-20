Ohio unemployment rate dips slightly in September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in September from the previous month and remains higher than the U.S. rate, which fell in September.

The state unemployment rate fell to 5.3 percent in September compared with 5.4 percent the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate in September 2016 stood at 5 percent.

The national rate was 4.2 percent in September compared with 4.4 percent in August and 4.9 percent in September 2016.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 10,500 from August to September.

Job gains in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality surpassed losses in financial activities, other services, information and professional and business services.

Manufacturing and construction both showed gains last month.

