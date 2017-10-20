Operation Football Band of the Week 9: Centerville Jazz Band

By Published:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Centerville Jazz Band our Operation Football Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week.

Under the direction Brandon Barrometti and Josh Baker, the Centerville Jazz band along with the Coeds are 185 members strong.

Tonight’s the band performed a rendition of “September” by Earth Wind and Fire but this year’s competition show is entitled “Beyond” featuring original music by Andrew Markworth.

The band left tonight’s game right after halftime to head to Indianapolis for this weekends Bands of America Super Regional.

Coming up on October 28th they will host their very own Centerville Invitational.

Congratulations to the Centerville Jazz Band and Coeds our Operation Football Indiana Wesleyan University band of the week!

