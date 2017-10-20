Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 9: Northmont

SRPINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN)- Congratulations to the winning team of our Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8!

Northmont scoring all 35 of its points in the first half, this trick play by Donavin Wallace caps things off. Wallace takes the handoff and then throws the deep ball to a wide open Jabari Perkins,the second touchdown of night for Perkins.

The big play helped the Thunderbolts to a 35-10 win against the Springboro Panthers.

Congratulations to Donavin Wallace and Jabari Perkins for turning in our big play of the night.