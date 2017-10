CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville began the night number one in division one region 3 and in sole possession of first place in the GWOC East.

Tonight the Elks played host to a Fairmont team, that was 0 and 2 in the divsion, but was 5th in the region for a playoff spot.

The Elks had an early lead with quick touchdowns but the Firebirds answered back.

The Elks would hold on to the lead and win the game with the final score showing 43 to 28.