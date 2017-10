OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Wildcats and the Oakwood Lumberjacks are ready to play for Operation Football Week 9!

The Lumberjacks would score the first touchdown of the night but the Wildcats pounced on them and answered back.

This was a close game to call as the teams would ring in touchdowns on the opposite sides of the field.

Oakwood had the home field advantage with the winning score of 35 to 22.