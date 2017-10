SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Northmont Thunderbolts paid visit to the Springboro Panthers Friday for Operation Football Week 9.

The Panthers fought to put points on the board as the Thunderbolts lead 21 to 0 in the second quarter.

The Panthers had a number of turnovers in the game but they managed to put up 10 points in the game.

Northmont improves to 7-and-2 with the 35-to-10 win at Springboro.