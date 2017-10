SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Kenton Ridge had the home field advantage Friday playing against Tecumseh for Operation Football Week 9.

The Arrows were leading the scoreboard 14 to 7 at halftime but then the Cougars found their rhythm and tied the game at 21.

The Cougars would pick up more touchdowns and the final score had the Cougars winning it 34 to 21.