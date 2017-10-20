Police release surveillance photos of restaurant suspect

Surveillance photo courtesy of the Dayton Police Department.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police released surveillance photos of a suspect breaking and entering into a restaurant.

Police said the incident happened on October 12 around 2:00 a.m. at the Dragon City restaurant on the 3030 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

According to the Dayton Police Department assessment of the surveillance video, the suspect went around the counter, rummaged through some shelves and left with a bag of papers.

Here are the surveillance photos from police department:

If you have any information about this incident or know the suspect call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

