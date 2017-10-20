Police search for arson suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need your help searching for the person who set a grocery store on fire.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday morning at an International Food Mart on Troy Street near Warner Avenue.

Surveillance video released by authorities show a man walking up to the business, opening the doors to the basement and throwing some type of accelerant down. He then lit a flare and walked away.

The fire caused substantial damage.

“It’s not a total loss of a business,” said Bryan Adams of the Dayton Fire Department. “They should be able to get opened back up. But there’s obviously a lot of loss to the contents of their business. It was a store selling food goods and things like that. So a lot of that stuff is going to have to be replaced.”

Investigators are looking for a man wearing a plaid winter-type jacket and a beanie hat, Adams said. Anyone with information or other surveillance video is asked to call police.