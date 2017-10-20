Police search for man who robbed Hamilton bank

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hamilton Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect walked into Union Savings Bank in the 1200 block of Main St. around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The man demanded money, before escaping with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect did not show a weapon.

The suspect is described as a male white, approximately 5-11, thin build with black facial hair and glasses.

The Hamilton Police Department Investigations Section is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Hamilton Police Departments Investigation Section at 868-5811 ext 2002.