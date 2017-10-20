Ohio double murder suspect arrested in Indiana

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted for a double murder in Springfield is behind bars Friday.

The U.S. Marshals office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Kyle Bonaparte.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force (SOFAST) made the arrest early on Friday morning.

Springfield Police identified Bonaparte as the suspect in a deadly double shooting on Delta Road on October 4th.

Police say 26-year-old Joshua Brown and 23-year-old Raina Beal were shot. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene while Beal later died from her injuries.

Investigators say Beal was holding a child in her arms when she was shot in the head. The child was not hurt.

After investigating, police obtained a warrant for Bonaparte’s arrest.

On Friday morning SOFAST officers arrested Bonaparte at an address on Belmont Street in Portage, Indiana.

U.S. Marshals SOFAST worked with U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, and Portage Indiana SWAT team.

Bonaparte will be held in custody in Indiana until he can be extradited back to Springfield, Ohio.

U.S. Marshals SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, ICE, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutors Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Springboro Police Department.