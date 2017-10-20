Teacher Attacked By Parent

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) A teacher from Pennsylvania was allegedly attacked by a parent on Wednesday after an altercation between the teacher and student over a cellphone.

Janice Watkins, a teacher at King pre-K-8 in Pittsburgh, told family she was threatened by parent Daishonta Williams in front of other staffers and the school did nothing about it.

Watkins’ family said Williams told her, “I’m going to get you.” Williams then followed Watkins from the school and allegedly attacked her on West End Bridge.

NBC affiliate WPXI learned Williams believed Watkins choked her 10-year-old daughter after an altercation over the girl’s cellphone during first period.

On Wednesday night, before she turned herself in, Williams told WPXI’s Mike Holden over the phone about her attack on Watkins.

“I did get out and I did hit her, but I did not throw a brick through the window as they say I did,” Williams said. “I did not. I punched her in her face.”

Watkins was taken to the hospital after the attack and on Thursday, Williams was arrested and formally charged with aggravated assault.