Where to go to get your gourd and other fall favorites

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We wanted to know where the favorite placed to go for your Halloween pumpkin were so we took to Facebook and asked you to tell us where you go.

We got an amazing response and along the way, we learned there are a lot of places to visit no matter which part of the Miami Valley you call home.

If you haven’t gotten your gourd yet here is an alphabetical list of some of the places you told us you like to go.

Located at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road, Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm offers fruits and vegetables as well as hosting events.

From the website:

“The Brumbaugh family is proud to offer the entire family experience: fresh fruit, delicious desserts and family fun. Whether you are looking to enjoy the farm experience with your children or a farm market with baked goods and produce just like the good ol’ days, Brumbaugh’s tradition of entertaining is guaranteed to please.”

Hours: Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 12-7

Admission: $8 per person, Ages 3 and under and 65 and older free admission

Crossway Farms is located at 2211 Cisco Road in Sidney.

They boast a u-pick pumpkin patch, sunflower field, hayride, petting zoo and more. They also are holding the 2nd Annual Great Pumpkin Hunt on October 28.

From the website:

“Whether it’s delicious raspberries, garden vegetables, our u-pick pumpkin patch, or homemade baked goods, we’re committed to offering only the best. On our website, you’ll find all the info on what we offer at our farm market. You can also check us out on Facebook and keep up with what is going on out at the farm.”

Hours: Monday: 10 AM-6 PM, Tuesday: 10 AM-5 PM, Wednesday: 10 AM-5 PM, Thursday: 10 AM-5 PM, Friday: 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday: 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday: 1 PM-6 PM

Located at 2393 S State Road 202 in Troy, Fulton Farms offers hayrides, a maze, an animal area and of course pumpkins.

From their Facebook page:

“*Beat the crowd* today and come take a hayride! Today we are running hayrides from 10am-5pm. Market closes at 6pm. $7 includes the hayride, maze, activity/animal area, and a pumpkin of your choice! Hope to see you soon!”

Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. The hayrides run until 5:00 PM

Irons Fruit Farm is at 1640 Stubbs Road in Lebanon. They offer hayrides to pick pumpkins and to the corn maze each weekend through October as well as apple cider, apples, donuts, fritters and pies.

From their website:

“Our 4th generation farm has a lot to offer families who enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables in a comfortable country setting. We are located in historic Lebanon, Ohio, halfway between Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to fruits and vegetables; we make apple cider, jams & jellies, apple butter, baked goods and gift packs.”

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Coupons are available on their website.

Located at 2128 Nw Germany Trebein Road, Katie’s Pumpkin Barn began selling pumpkins, gourds and straw from their barn about 10 years ago. Today they offer animals and fall photo opportunities, as well as a new corn maze this year that is appropriate for all ages.

From their website: “We love the community and enjoy seeing many of the same faces year after year. You folks are what keep us open year in and year out. So bring the family, get some pictures. Have fun and we can’t wait to see you!”

Hours: 10:30 AM – 8 PM daily until October 31.

Majestic Nursery and Gardens is located at 2100 N. Preble County Line Road in West Alexandria.

They offer a corn maze and a treasure hunt with more than three miles of paths. More than 50 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds are grown on the farm and you can pick them fresh.

From their website:

“Fall days on the family farm offer time away from the hectic pace of daily life. The Amazing Maze offers an adventure through 15 acres of the tallest corn around. Bring the family to the country and enjoy a tranquil afternoon exploring a century old farm.”

Hours: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Pendleton’s is located at 2175 Baker Road in Springfield.

You can find pumpkins and squash as well as apples and cider. Saturday is their big Moonlight Madness pumpkin sale!

From their Facebook page:

“SATURDAY OCTOBER 21st IS OUR ANNUAL MOONLIGHT MADNESS PUMPKIN SALE FROM 6:30 pm til MIDNIGHT! Pumpkin sale specials will be announced at 6:15 pm tomorrow. Hope to see you there!”

Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Young’s is always a popular choice. Located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Young’s offers a corn maze, u-pick pumpkins, animals to pet, a restaurant and ice cream store.

From their website:

“This year we planted more pumpkins and more varieties than ever before. We have 30 acres of pumpkin fun to enjoy with one of the best looking crops we’ve seen.”

Hours: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

The 2 NEWS family also has their favorite places. Many of our staff members pitched their traditional destinations as well. It was no surprise that our favorites matched up with yours.

