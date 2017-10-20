WPAFB $30M building to house classified information for NASIC

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a nearly $30 million dollar building on base.

The building will house classified information for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. Haynes Hall is now the largest facility on base for this particular mission, according to NASIC Commander Colonel Sean Larkin.

Dozens toured the building following the ribbon cutting Friday morning.

The building nearly triples the square footage they previously had and doubles the amount of lab space.

“This building is about the future,” said Congressman Mike Turner.

The expansion doesn’t add more jobs, but it gives NASIC the opportunity to bring in more technical projects and a larger number of projects.

“It’s just a reflection of both the capability we need, to the amount of material we’re asked to exploit for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community,” stated Col. Larkin.

The building is named after Lt. Bill Haynes who was a test pilot who died flying a German Fighter in 1945.

“It’s just amazing. I thought this was going to be a little building off of a building in a hallway. I come and see this; this is massive, very impressive,” said Haynes’ nephew Ed Bishop.

While it will house classified information, the new facility will also help NASIC keep up with operations.

“If you bring people here and let them see what they’re doing, if they want to support it, then Wright-Patt will grow,” said Congressman Turner.

The employees will move into the building in a few months. Colonel Larkin said there are still some security and accreditation issues they still have to work through.