Flyers soar to 26-point win at Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Behind a 28-point explosion in the third quarter, the University of Dayton football team beat Davidson at Davidson on Saturday 48-22.

Tucker Yinger went over 100 yards rushing for the sixth time in eight games this season, and Flyer quarterback Alex Jeske was 15 of 22 for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Jack Crain returned an interception for a touchdown in that 28-point third period, and also recovered a fumble setting up another Dayton touchdown.

Dayton improves to 3-5 on the season, and 2-3 in the Pioneer Football League. Davidson fall to 2-5, and 0-4 in the PFL.

STATS

· Yinger gained 135 yards on 14 carries, with two touchdowns. He did that all with just one carry in the second half, albeit a bit one – a 71-yard TD run on Dayton first play after halftime.

· All but two of Jeske’s passes and 39 of the yards of the stats (15 of 22 for 223 yards) came in the first half. He also ran the ball five times for 42 yards.

· Yinger’s backup, Cole Kaparos, ran 17 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns (all career highs).

· Jeske’s backup, Kyle Kaparos, also ran three times for 24 yards.

· Every blocker who traveled – tackles Ryan Culhane, Ben Gauthier, Justin Karem and Adam Stull; guards Jim Hammontree, Wes Hegemann, Michael Neise and Ryan Harkleroad; centers Dom Sciaretti and Tim Roell; tight ends Adam Trautman and Gus Madden; and H-Backs Alex Kenner and Andrew Rothstein – played and opened holes for a Flyer ground game that averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

· Jeske hit seven different receivers, led by Trautman’s five catches for 74 yards. Trautman and Matt Tunnacliffe caught the scoring passes.

· In addition to coming up with the two turnovers, Crain had five tackles in the game.

· Jason Balogh led UD with 11 tackles (9 solo). That included a touchdown saving tackle at the Dayton 15-yard line on the second half kickoff.

· Nate Marotta was right behind with eight (5 solo).

· David Leisring had seven hits (5 solo), while Andrew Lutgens also had seven tackles. Both also broke up a pass.

· Christian Searles was in on six unassisted tackles, and also deflected the pass that turned into Crain’s interception.

· Searles returned six kickoffs for an average of 26.8 yards per return.

NOTES

· Before forcing two turnovers that set up two scores and swung the game in Dayton’s favor, the Dayton defense had two big backs-to-the-wall stops that probably changed the course of the game.

· Davidson drove the ball 95 yards on its first possession, but had to settle for a field goal for the first score of the game.

· To start to the second half, Wildcat William Wicks took the kickoff at the goal line and returned it 85 yards. But again, UD only allowed a field goal to make the score at that moment 21-15. That was as close as the game would get.

· UD has not been shut out in a school-record 462 straight games, the best such active string in all of college football.

· Yinger moved into the Top Ten in Flyer career rushing in the game. He is now 10th with 2,143 yards.

· The Flyers turned in season-high performances in points (48), total offense (501) and rushing yards (278), and only missed passing yards by five (223).

UP NEXT

· UD is back home on Saturday, Oct. 28 when the Butler Bulldogs come to town. Butler is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the PFL after an impressive 37-23 win at home over Campbell.

· The Flyers will celebrate Halloween early at the Butler game with candy for those in costume and a prize for the best costumes.

· It will be Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day, and a PATH Point Event for UD students.

· Game time at Welcome Stadium is 1:00 p.m. ET.