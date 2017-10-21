Loved ones of man shot by Moraine police speak out, plan civil suit

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN)- Family and Friends of the man shot by Moraine Police officers are skeptical of the police information regarding the shooting.

Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson says two officers fired 10 rounds at McShann after he pointed a gun at them around 6:00AM on Friday.

“You’ve got a police department with no dash cams. No body cameras? You call yourself a police department?” questioned Rev. Jerome McCorry of Dayton.

At this point only audio of the shooting has been released.

Chief Richardson says his officers approached an unconscious Jamarco McShann for a second time since arriving at ValleyView Apartments around 5:16am.

According to the cief, after making assessments of the car and scene for more than 30 minutes, officers John Howard and Jerry Knight approached the car. That’s when Chief Richardson says McShann became aware of the officers and pointed a handgun at them.

According to Chief Richardson, McShann refused orders.

Rev. McCorry told a crowd at Saturday’s vigil, he and an unnamed defense team have evidence to the contrary.

“It’s a lie that they use to get off,” said McCorry.

“Our guys were doing their job. It was a public safety issue. We could not just leave him passed out in a car,” said Chief Richardson.

“We have to fight until justice is done,” said McCorry.

The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.

McShann’s family plans to file a civil lawsuit.