Miami beats Buffalo 24-14

Associated Press Published:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Young ran 18 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday and Miami of Ohio pulled away in the third quarter to beat Buffalo 24-14.

Young’s second touchdown was a 35-yarder immediately following a Buffalo fumble early in third quarter, and Alonzo Smith punched in a 1-yard run late in the period to give the RedHawks (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) a 24-7 lead.

The Bulls (3-5, 1-3) recovered an onside kick after Kyle Vantrease’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Mabry with 2:52 left. But Buffalo got pushed back by a holding penalty and a sack and ended the game with a four-and-out.

Miami got out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead with Samuel Sloman’s 37-yard field goal and Young’s first touchdown. Vantrease connected with Anthony Johnson on an 8-yard scoring pass to cut the deficit to 10-7 before the half.

Billy Bahl was 13 of 20 for 177 yards for the Redhawks and Vantrease finished 17 of 41 for 202 yards, two TDs and an interception for Buffalo.

